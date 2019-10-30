It appears some sections of the Pompey faithful are planning to make their dissatisfaction towards Kenny Jackett known in front of the owners on Saturday.

Both Eric Eisner and Tornante president and chief operating officer Andy Redman will be in attendance at Fratton Park for the Blues’ League One fixture against Oxford.

And it seems disillusioned supporters see it as the perfect opportunity to vent more of their frustration towards under-fire Jackett with the pair present.

There is a growing feeling of discontent felt amongst the Fratton faithful at Pompey’s stuttering start to the campaign.

The Blues were tipped to be fighting for promotion this term following last season’s play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

Yet, that is not the case at present with Pompey finding themselves 16th in the table after 13 games – eight points off the play-off places.

Pompey supporters at AFC Wimbledon

Jackett has faced the majority of fan flak after what has been an underwhelming start in League One.

Sections of the Blues faithful were heard chanting for a change of manager for the first time following the defeat to Wycombe at Adams Park.

And that has continued in some of the fixtures that have followed as Pompey’s poor form continues.

Chairman Michael Eisner will not be present at Fratton Park on Saturday.

But plenty of Blues supporters have still been taking to social media encouraging fans to make a point of ramping up the ill-feeling towards under-fire Jackett against Oxford.

However, it does not appear all of the Fratton faithful will be following suit.

There are still Pompey fans who appear intent on getting behind the former Millwall manager and his team as they look to propel themselves up the League One table.

Here’s what fans have been saying on social media after learning the Blues owners will be in town for the game against Oxford:

Susan Bateman - Need to show the owners fans mean business about KJ



James Masson - Non-stop chants of 'Jackett out' required



Dave Downworth - Nice protest Saturday in front of owners should do the trick, especially when Oxford stuff us



Ron Johnson - They aren't flying over to watch the match they can do that online l guess they've been reading the comments on Facebook



Spencer Crockford - Hopefully to sack Jackett, make your voice heard



Martin Paine - Jackett is going to wish they weren’t over....



Gary Cook - Despite all the doom and gloom, ticket sales are good for Saturday proving what a great bunch of fans we have



Luke Hurren - While I’m not his biggest fan, let’s get off his back now guys.

We will be as guilty as anyone for de-railing this season if the hostility continues at this rate.



Sarah-Jane Edwards - It will be sad day if it turns ugly, please show some respect for the Remembrance match, far more important!



James Matthews - Yep, one half of me wants Oxford to rip into us and take the lead.

The natives will be restless.

That’s the only way to get Jackett out.



Phil White - I don't know if it's a majority or just the loudest at the moment.

It didn't feel like a majority on Saturday and it didn't look like a team who aren't playing for the manager or a team that looked like relegation.

I will make my mind up over the next few home games but I believe Kenny has the pedigree and talent to take us up.



Si Wadd - Judgement day for Jackett, big win with style or you're fired?