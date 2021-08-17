'Supreme once more... man of the moment' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from 1-0 win against Shrewsbury

Pompey celebrate Ryan Tunnicliffe's third-minute winner. Picture: Jason Brown

The only goal of the game came in the third minute, with Ryan Tunnicliffe continuing his impressive start to life at the Blues with a deadly finish.

The home side were unable to capitalise on their early advantage, though, and had to rely on some smart saves from keeper Gavin Bazunu to keep Steve Cotterill’s side at bay,

The win – the Blues’ third in the league – sees them sit proudly at the top of the table on goal difference from Burton.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some very good stops and sweeper keeper role intrigues.

Dogged defending, particularly when Pompey needed him most at the end.

Supreme once more as impressive form continues.

(Replaced by Connor Ogilive on 46 minutes): Came out for the second half, yet didn’t make it onto the pitch to suggest an injury issue.

Combines so well with Curtis down the left and an absolute rock at the back.

Man of the moment set Blues on the way with early goal and then dug right in.

His best Pompey game yet. Superb in front of the back four.

(Replaced by Gassan Ahadme on 45 minutes): Claimed an assist in a bright first half from the winger before his withdrawal.

Continues to grow in first-team and another encouraging outing.

Heart, passion, desire and an excellent showing.

(Replaced by Ellis Harrison on 90+4 minutes): Ran himself ragged as ever, leading the high press.

(Replaced Marcus Harness on 46 minutes): Toiled away but found it tough.