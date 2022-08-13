Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley has opted to make six changes to his starting XI that comfortably beat Cardiff 3-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Connor Ogilvie has been deemed fit to start and joins Michael Morrison, who returns to the back line.

Meanwhile, Ronan Curtis, Jay Mingi and Owen Dale have all been replaced in midfield by Reeco Hackett, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs.

Up front Colby Bishop comes into the starting XI alongside Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett.

As the clock ticks towards 3pm, Pompey fans have had their say on the team news to face Cheltenham on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@Jake_PFC: Bit harsh to drop Pigott unless he has a knock?

Pompey fans have had their say on the team to face Cheltenham.

@Willmott3Sam: Nah don’t agree with the team.

Curtis has to start over Jacobs and Dale has to start over Hackett. Anyway we’ll still win.

@danieledmunds4: No width down the left today then!?

@Iain_Macdonald7: The only negative to this team is we’re playing two midfielders that both like to sit in front of the defence, in a game like this would have been better putting Lowery or Mingi in there to add a bit of drive going forward.

@lukehookings: Not what I would have started but the depth in our squad to have that quality on the bench is unreal.

@Pompey__: Very strong team, very strong bench. Love to see it!

@HarvMarksy: Good team. Good bench. Understandable Curtis and Pig on bench after playing most of Tuesday. I’m happy with it.

The options we have off the bench now is mad.

@blublud84: Squad depth is great. Shows just what a good squad it is with that bench. Rotation will be key this season.

@MammothEU: Feels good to look at our team and see genuine game changers on the bench too.