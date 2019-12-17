Swindon boss Richie Wellens is set to hold talks with Pompey regarding Adam May’s future.

The midfielder has endured a difficult first half of the campaign at the current League Two leaders.

Arriving on a season-long loan in June, May was hoping for regular action in a bid to bolster his first-team opportunities at Fratton Park down the line.

However, the 22-year-old has been firmly on the periphery of things at the County Ground.

He’s made 12 appearances in total, with four from the outset, and has been included in just one of the Robins’ past 11 match-day squads.

That’s meant Blues boss Kenny Jackett is weighing up recalling May when the January transfer window opens and sending him out elsewhere.

Adam May has struggled for game-time at Swindon. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Wellens admitted it’s been difficult to accommodate the Fratton youth product in his set-up because he can only have five loanees – one of which being former Blues striker Eoin Doyle – involved.

And he is ready to discuss what happens with May at the end of this month.

Wellens told the Swindon Advertiser: ‘At the end of December, we’ll start having conversations with Portsmouth.

‘It’s tough for Adam May at the moment. We can only have five loan signings in the squad.

‘I look at Diallang Jaiyesimi, Steven Benda, Anthony Grant, Eoin Doyle and Jerry Yates – it’s very difficult to take any of those players out of the team or the squad.’

May had a stint on loan at National League side Aldershot last season before returning to PO4 in December.

His current two-year deal expires at the end of this campaign.