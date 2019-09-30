Swindon manager Richie Wellens is determined to get the best out of Pompey’s Adam May.

The 21-year-old made the move to the County Ground on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

But the midfielder has been forced to settle for a bit-part role since arriving at the League Two outfit.

May has started just one of the Robins’ 11 league games to date.

He was introduced as a ninth-minute substitute in Swindon's 2-0 defeat to Newport County on Saturday, replacing the injured Dion Conroy.

That represented the sixth time the Blues academy graduate had been called from the bench this term by Wellens.

May joined former Pompey players Lloyd Isgrove, Eoin Doyle and Danny Rose in featuring for the Robins against Newport.

During pre-season, Wellens admitted he wanted more from the youngster, yet has seen signs of improvement from the midfielder in recent weeks.

The Swindon boss identified areas in May’s game he was keen for him to develop further.

Now Wellens is looking forward to continuing to bring the best out of 'talented' midfielder as the season progresses.

Wellens told the Swindon Advertiser: 'I wanted more from Adam in pre-season, but he’s getting better.

'I wanted more dynamic play. His distances in terms of getting around the pitch are good, but I want more sprints and more playing around corners.

'I want him to get into the box, too. In the last two or three appearances, he has come on the pitch and performed well.

'He’s a young player with so much talent, technically he is very good. I look forward to bringing the best out of him as the weeks go by.'

May made only five Pompey appearances last season – and joined the Robins in the summer searching for regular minutes in the Football League.

His current spell at Swindon represents his third loan stint away from the Blues after coming through the ranks at the club.

May featured 24 times, netting once during a spell at National League Sutton United in the 2016-17 season.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan at Aldershot Town last term.

He arrived at the Shots in September 2018 and made 12 appearances, scoring three times before returning to Fratton Park in December 2018.