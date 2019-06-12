Adam May will take inspiration from Ben Thompson as he strives to secure his Pompey future.

The 21-year-old this week sealed a season-long loan deal with League Two Swindon.

The arrangement offers the highly-regarded midfielder regular first-team football having become a bit-part presence at Fratton Park.

May, who is entering the final 12 months of his Blues contract, is aware next season could prove pivotal to his career aspirations.

Certainly he can use former Pompey team-mate Thompson as an excellent example in how a loan switch can reignite a stalled career.

The energetic midfielder was recalled by Millwall in January following an outstanding first half to the campaign – and on Monday was handed a fresh long-term deal.

It’s a pathway May is keen to follow as he eyes Swindon as a platform for his own long-term ambition.

He said: ‘My contract is up at the end of the season, so in that sense I am playing for my future.

‘I need regular football to help my development and haven’t played a lot at Pompey for a while now.

‘A couple of seasons ago I thought I had made the breakthrough, but it hasn’t turned out that way and there has been a lot of competition in midfield.

‘I now need to go out and play regularly and show what I can do. Hopefully that can earn me another contract at Pompey, I’ll have to wait and see.

‘Ben Thompson is a good example of what can be achieved when you got out on loan and play regularly.

‘I don't know the full story of his situation at Millwall, but he wasn’t in the team so moved to Pompey and showed what he can do, performing really well.

‘He was fantastic around the place at Fratton Park and put in some really good performances – then went back to Millwall and earned a new deal.

‘That shows you what can happen, what a loan move can achieve, so I see this as an opportunity to help my career.’

May won’t have any problem settling in at Swindon, with two faces familiar to Pompey fans.

Noel Hunt is assistant to Robins boss Richie Wellens, while Danny Rose has been at the County Ground since his January departure from Fratton Park.

May added: ‘I’m really excited about the season ahead, returning to pre-season training and having a fresh start and a new slate at a club.

‘Noel Hunt is there and hopefully he put in a good word for me! I’ve also spoken to Danny Rose about the club and he has said nothing but good things, so it sounds right for me.’