AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Portsmouth: Full-time picture gallery from Kingsmeadow

Take a peek if you dare - picture gallery from disappointing Portsmouth defeat at AFC Wimbledon

For anyone wanting to put themselves through the agony of reliving the Blues’ defeat at AFC Wimbledon, allow us to indulge you!

Terell Thomas’ last-gasp effort handed the home side victory and saw the out-of-sorts visitors drop to 17th in the table. Feel free to have a look through our pictures – but we understand if you didn’t! We took no joy in putting the gallery together!

1. Portsmouth's Lee Brown

2. Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

3. Marcus Harness battles with Scott Wagstaff

4. Pompey supporters

