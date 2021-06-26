Technical, dynamic and creative vision - Danny Cowley's view as Portsmouth beat off likes of Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Barnsley to land Luton Town midfielder

Ryan Tunnicliffe (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

That’s the view of Blues boss Danny Cowley, after he beat off a host of Championship sides to land the midfielder tonight.

Tunnicliffe signed a two-year deal, with Pompey having an option to extend that agreement by 12 months.

And Cowley feels the 28-year-old can bring the creative quality at the front end of the pitch to make Pompey sing.

He told the club’s official site: ‘We want to be a team that performs with a real energy and high intensity – those qualities are really important to us.

‘He’s an attacking, technical midfielder who plays with his head up, has fantastic penetration and is really progressive with his passing.

‘There’s the ability to play clever reverse and slide-rule balls, so I’m sure our attackers will benefit from his vision.

‘We see real grit, determination and dynamism in him. He’s incredibly athletic and also deceptively quick.

‘Ryan has played with Shaun Williams before at Millwall, which I think helped him make the decision.

‘We’ve had fight off Championship clubs, but he really brought into the project that we have here at Pompey.