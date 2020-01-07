Have your say

Haji Mnoga is dreaming of Wembley as the homegrown teenager made his Pompey return.

Mnoga celebrated his return from injury with his fourth senior appearance in the 2-1 EFL Trophy win at Walsall.

Haji Mnoga in action against Walsall last night. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

That victory puts Kenny Jackett’s side two games from revisiting Wembley, as they continue the defence of the trophy they won against Sunderland last March.

And Mnoga, who signed his first senior contract last month, admitted the thought of being involved at the home of football is an incredible one for the 17-year-old from Southsea.

He said: ‘It’s every boy’s dream to play at Wembley.

‘Last year I could’ve been there but I just loved being around it all. That’s crazy,

‘I’ve been travelling with the team and waiting for my chance.

‘I’m around it again now it and I do get a bit nervous because I’m only 17, but sometimes I feel older.

‘But really I’m just proving myself and I don’t feel age really matters if you’re good enough.

‘I’m just trying to prove myself as a player in the team and get my chance.’

Mnoga told how he battled nerves on his return after being out since August when picking up a freak foot injury at Victorious Festival.

But the 17-year-old former Trafalgar School pupil still shone with a mature performance as his side progressed to the quarter-finals.

He added: ‘The first half I was a bit nervous but I felt I grew into the game and I was more confident on the ball going forward.

‘Nerves keep you switched on. They keep you aware and make you want to do the right things.

‘I was just looking to play it simple in the first half and looking to build up with the ball.

‘In the second I was trying to attack more and grow into the game.

‘Hopefully if I can stay around the first team I will grow into the game quicker.’