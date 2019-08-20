Ten-man Moneyfields fought a brave rearguard action to secure a 1-1 draw against Thatcham Town in the Southern League division one south at Dover Road.

Dave Carter’s hosts had Conor Bailey sent off before half-time for allegedly handling on the goal-line.

Bailey showed his frustrations when he walked onto the pitch at the interval to show the referee the mark where the ball hit him on the chest.

Nevertheless, a gutsy second-half display gave Moneys a share of the spoils.

The home side had a huge let off inside the first minute when Zac Westlake thumped a header against the post from a corner.

The visitors looked quicker on the ball and were calling all the shots in the opening 15 minutes.

Ryan Pennery had the first chance for Moneysfields only to roll his shot wide of the far post.

It was totally against the run of play when the hosts took a 24th-minute lead.

Pennery laid the ball perfectly into the path of Joe Briggs who crashed his low shot into the net.

Thatcham's response was immediate, though, as they equalised straight from the restart.

Kyle Tooze scored with a perfectly-directed header after meeting a cross from the right.

Five minutes before half-time Bailey was adjudged to have handled on the goal-line and was sent off.

However, home goalkeeper Jake Hallett dived at full length to keep out the penalty.

Moneyfields came under increased pressure at the start of the second half.

They managed to weather the early storm, though, and on the break Pennery flashed a shot on the turn just past the post.

The 10 men of the home side continued to battle hard looking to hit Thatcham on the break.

It was a brave effort from the hosts who frustrated wave after wave of visiting attacks and clung on for a plucky point.

Meanwhile, Fareham needed penalties to edge past United Services in the opening round of the Hampshire Senior Cup

It ended 3-3 after extra-time but the Reds won the shootout 4-3.

Horndean won 2-1 at Cove 2-1, while Baffins beat Tadley by the same scoreline at the PMC Stadium.

Petersfield triumphed 2-1 at Brockenhurst.