Jordan Wills

Ten players already linked with moves to Portsmouth this summer

There are already plenty of rumoured Pompey targets circulating when it comes to switches to Fratton Park this summer.

Here are 10 of the early contenders being touted to link up with Kenny Jackett's squad.

1. Ryan Pryce

Pompey along with Hull and Fleetwood said to be interested in the 20-year-old Cardiff full-back.
2. Jordan Willis

Central defender is highly regarded at Coventry but is out of contract and set to leave. Championship clubs like Hull and Derby also said to be keen.
3. Viv Solomon-Otabor

Kenny Jackett has made it clear he's interested in a move for the out-of-contract Birmingham man, who's been on loan at Fratton
4. Tom Lockyer

Defender is sought after as he leaves Bristol Rovers and Kenny Jackett is keen - but so are Championship clubs
