Ten under-the-radar Portsmouth boss shouts - including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Notts County men
There’s a stack of contenders already in the frame to be the new Pompey boss.
By Jordan Cross
2 hours ago- 1 min read
Luke Williams is an option to become new Pompey head coach who may not be on everyone's radar.
But there’s also a number of potential successors to Danny Cowley who may not be on your radar. We’ve done our research and used our contacts to outline a list of options who may not be on your radar.
The 44-year-old Irishman had a good career as a player with Preston, Sheffield Wednesday and Bury before going into management with Rochdale. Impressed a very watchable brand of football on Dale but couldn’t keep them in League One. Has since worked as manager of Manchester City’s elite development centre nurturing their galaxy of young talent.
Currently assistant manager to Russell Martin with Swansea in the Championship. The former Peterborough, Norwich and Exeter midfielder has worked at Tranmere and as Norwich under-23 boss before joining Paul Lambert at Ipswich. Will know Andy Cullen from their time at MK Dons where he linked up with Martin.
Highly-regarded first-team coach at Newcastle United, who was recruited from the FA in 2014. Became head of coaching in 2019, before moving into the senior group. Took caretaker charge of the Magpies on their 2019 pre-season tour and has a good reputation in the game.
Tottenham's first-team coach was forced to retire at the age of 26 with a fractured skull. Still just 31, but has picked up plenty of experience in the Londoner's ranks as head of player development and now first-team coach. Also had a period as interim head coach in 2021.
The Welshman may be just 30, but he is already thought of as one of the brighester coaches in the game. Has held roles as Swansea's under-18 coach and Shrewsbury first-team coach, along with Chelsea and the Welsh international set-up. Moved to Manchester United last year and sees to be on the way to big things.
Has done exceptionally well with Cambridge. That’s led to the 37-year-old being linked with a string of jobs and was high up in the running for the Luton post last year with the bookies. Earned promotion with the U’s from League Two, established them in the third tier and took the scalp of Newcastle in the FA Cup last season.
Graham Potter’s sidekick, who has been beside the highly-touted Chelsea boss in roles in Sweden, Swansea, Brighton and now at Stamford Bridge. Had management experience in Scotland with Clyde and took Hamilton to the SPL, earning the Scottish manager of the year gong in the process.
Ambitious and promising coach, who is developing a strong CV. It’s Harris’ links with Pompey and knowledge of the club which also makes him stand apart from many others. Worked in the Blues academy for three-and-a-half years before taking on roles at Brighton and in the England set-up. The Pompey fan is now having success as Southampton under-18 coach.
One of the game's brightest and most exciting coaches. The 36-year-old Scouser had a career in the lower leagues and National League as a midfielder. Worked as Paul Cook’s assistant at Wigan before moving to Chelsea in 2020, where he’s held a position in tandem with roles with Republic of Ireland and Belgium. Is understood to have already turned down Championship offers, so Pompey would need to really push the boat out to get him.
A fascinating proposition who ticks plenty of the boxes when it comes to the kind of profile Pompey are looking for in their head coach. Knows chief executive Andy Cullen from their time at MK Dons, where he was Russell Martin’s assistant before following him to Swansea. Was in Brighton’s academy and went on to Swindon earlier in his career. Now flying at Notts County, who’ve lost one game all season with their expansive brand of football.