Pompey and Oxford United fans have been having their say on events at the Kassam Stadium, including respect shown for conduct amid the game’s medical emergency and appreciation of U’s great Joey Beauchamp. Here’s a selection of views on X, formerly Twitter.

George, Oxford fan here. Firstly, your fans were amazing today, even throughout the medical emergency so thank you, and also you deserve the win too. Great bunch of fans, safe journey back and see you next season #oufc #Pompey @GeorgeHogg93

Fair play to Josh Murphy and the ref. That was a touch of class during our minute of appreciation for Oxford’s greatest ever, Joey Beauchamp. Love it when football comes together #oufc #Pompey @PeteLinzey

Fair play to Pompey and specifically Josh Murphy for the minute’s applause. Very nicely handled. #oufc @GeorgeDugdale

Thanks for staying classy and patient today, not only that but joining in with the Sky chants towards the insensitive camera man who was pointing his camera at the incident… some things are more important than football. Proper club @oufc_lucas

Has to be mentioned that Dozzell is 25 years of age, available on a free and on what you would assume to be relatively low wages, an absolutely no brainer to extend the deal now. #Pompey @whcallum

Whenever I see Devlin play he just reminds me of an excitable puppy in a way just flies into challenges and heads anything he can. What on earth was that header for the assist today how did it go so far #pompey @pfc_sam

Absolutely love how composed Matthews is on the ball for #Pompey. He’s been a genuinely calming influence during a very scrappy game. Perfect partner next to Atkinson at the moment @PO4PompeyStats

Great three points! Win at home on Saturday, and Swansea, Oxford, and Millwall are within touching distance. Beat Luton after that, and the playoffs are also in reach! PUP #pompey @MikePompey

Delighted that #Pompey are pulling away from the drop zone. A brilliant club, that is being run by some brilliant people who are good at what they do. John Mourinho as manager and Richard Hughes as DOF; they're now getting the rewards for their efforts. 7 clear. Lovely. @OffTheLineBlog

A candidate for the worst game of the season at Oxford , but Pompey won’t care with 3 priceless points. Young Matthews so cool and Man of Match. Oxford missed two sitters as Pompey got the luck that deserted them at Sheff U. @IanDarke