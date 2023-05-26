The club’s football operation are ploughing on with their chase for players, ahead of the transfer window opening on June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some potential deals are more advanced than others, but Pompey are fully aware they aren’t going to be the only side hunting the best options available.

Mousinho said: ‘I don’t think I’m nervous about it, that’s probably not the right word.

‘We know they (players) have priorities and we’d like them to play for Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’d like them to sign for Portsmouth because they are good players and the transfer market is very open. There’s other clubs who are interested and other clubs who can compete with us. So we will do everything we can to bring players in and we’re fully aware there is going to be competition.

‘We have to try to find what is unique about Portsmouth, and a lot of the time it goes beyond what you can put in front of them in terms of a piece of paper.’

John Mousinho. Sarah Standing

Despite jostling for position for players with those who want to be at the business end of League One next season, Mousinho has taken heart from the appeal Pompey still have in football. He feels that is potent weapon when negotiations with those on his radar get underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘Thankfully there is plenty we can offer and we think we can offer as a football club.

‘There’s what we think we can bring to them from the coaching unit and with the structure of the club.

‘Everything which goes with that I think is a boost when we sit down with players. Just mention Portsmouth to players and agents and they are keen to come and have the conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When you mention Portsmouth to players and agents there’s a real keenness and a real interest. I don’t think that’s anything other than there’s a huge history at the football club.