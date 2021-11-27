The Blues boss had another difficult task on his hands prior to today’s match at Gillingham with no senior centre-backs at his disposal,

And the former Lincoln head coach is expected to stick with the formation that served him well against his former club four days ago.

Shaun Williams, Connor Ogilvie, and Kieron Freeman make up the three man defence with Reeco Hackett and Mahlon Romeo operating as wing-backs.

As a result, Louis Thompson partners Joe Morrell in midfield with George Hirst, Marcus Harness, and Ronan Curtis spearheading the forward line.

Scroll down to see how the Fratton faithful reacted to the Spotland team news online:

@DanLewis1999: ‘That is beautiful. 3-0, easy win today. Morrell getting a goal no doubt.’

@__TomWatson: Gillingham have mercy on our defence problems please

Joe Morrell has been backed to score his maiden Blues goal by the Fratton faithful. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@MattPennyPFC: Would have liked to see Jacobs start, he’s deserved it.. But PUP

@Perry_PFC: Morrell getting his first goal today

@PUPEthan: Announce Hirst hat-trick. Can’t help but be impressed by his performances this season