And he believes their display in the Boxing Day draw at Exeter demonstrated their unquestionable commitment to the Blues cause.

There was much to be encouraged about in the St James Park stalemate, despite having now won one of their last 12 League One fixtures.

It’s a frustrating decline driving Pompey further away from their promotion ambition, prompting escalating doubt among many of the Fratton faithful.

However, Cowley has praised his players’ ‘attitude and work ethic’ – and insists they have not given up on reaching the top six.

The Blues boss told The News: ‘We believe we are close, it felt like it was coming at Exeter, but at the moment we are in a storm where things are not quite going for us.

‘No-one can question the players’ attitude – and should anyone do that then they don’t know the group.

‘You can absolutely criticise the performance, but not the attitude and not the work ethic. This is a really honest group, they are proud and privileged to play for this football club and fight every day to try to make supporters proud. That's a fact.

Danny Cowley believes Pompey's players are giving absolutely everything to turn around their disappointing League One form. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Absolutely you can criticise the performance, technically and tactically, but not the attitude and the work ethic. For me, that is there on a daily basis, I see it in front of me.

‘At Wycombe we came up short in terms of physical duels. Against MK Dons we gave a really poor goal away when we had good control in the game, then didn’t respond so well.

‘I know the group, I know the players, they are honest, they are humble, they are hard working and really determined to be the best they can for themselves and also the group.

‘The group are together, there’s a spirit there, they’re a really good group. We are just in a storm and have to navigate through that.

‘When you are in a storm, it can be hard, things can go against you, but we are not feeling sorry for ourselves, we are staying really focused and are going to keep working every single day to find solutions.’

Pompey have now dropped to 11th, five points adrift of the play-offs, albeit with three games in hand.

However, victory at struggling Forest Green Rovers represents their sole league win since September 13.

Crucially during that period, they have drawn on seven occasions.

Cowley added: ‘We have drawn too many games, we know the draws can hurt you, and they have hurt us this season.

‘We have to stay really process-driven and there was a lot of that performance which was good.

‘The supporters saw that and that is the reason why they stayed with the team like they did – and we are thankful for that.

