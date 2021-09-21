That's more like it Portsmouth - but what about that defending to gift Plymouth goals

Lee Brown celebrates his goal tonight

@DanielCadman7

I know we did not win but that’s much better from Pompey and against an in form side in a highly charged game I’ll take the point, stop the rut go again Saturday

@JSweetman92

No doubt #Pompey deserved a Point tonight. Plenty of positives to take minus the woeful defending for both Plymouth goals

@Elarno11

2 dreadful individual pieces of defending from Freeman and Williams but a point was a fair result. Played some tidy stuff at times. Morrell and Romeo looked good #pompey

@CowleysCows

Many players today had some good spells whilst making individual errors. Big improvement in 1st half. Individual mistakes when team plays high & push forward a lot are costly as lack of numbers back or to recover if your getting goals those mistakes get papered over #pompey

@davidthomson180

Frustrating watching Pompey play, but , then they do the seemingly impossible and amaze us. Maybe put Brown and Raggy up front. Ahhh. Being an armchair manager is easy. Lol

@PompeyHazza9

I think we all agree Marquis cannot score to save his life was awful up until then #pompey

@Pompey_Goals

Great game enjoyed that didn’t deserve to loose. Morrell had good game need Robertson back asap. Ref was shocking!! #pompey

@stevebone1

Must say I thoroughly enjoyed most of that. Would have been a travesty if Pompey had lost. Good old Raggettino.

@1richiebarnes