That's more like it Portsmouth - but what about that defending to gift Plymouth goals
Pompey fans have been reacting to the 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle. Here’s a selection of those views.
@DanielCadman7
I know we did not win but that’s much better from Pompey and against an in form side in a highly charged game I’ll take the point, stop the rut go again Saturday
@JSweetman92
No doubt #Pompey deserved a Point tonight. Plenty of positives to take minus the woeful defending for both Plymouth goals
@Elarno11
2 dreadful individual pieces of defending from Freeman and Williams but a point was a fair result. Played some tidy stuff at times. Morrell and Romeo looked good #pompey
@CowleysCows
Many players today had some good spells whilst making individual errors. Big improvement in 1st half. Individual mistakes when team plays high & push forward a lot are costly as lack of numbers back or to recover if your getting goals those mistakes get papered over #pompey
@davidthomson180
Frustrating watching Pompey play, but , then they do the seemingly impossible and amaze us. Maybe put Brown and Raggy up front. Ahhh. Being an armchair manager is easy. Lol
@PompeyHazza9
I think we all agree Marquis cannot score to save his life was awful up until then #pompey
@Pompey_Goals
Great game enjoyed that didn’t deserve to loose. Morrell had good game need Robertson back asap. Ref was shocking!! #pompey
@stevebone1
Must say I thoroughly enjoyed most of that. Would have been a travesty if Pompey had lost. Good old Raggettino.
@1richiebarnes
Harrison better in the 10 mins he’s been on than Marquis has been all night. Marquis appallingly bad and needs to have a long spell on the bench.