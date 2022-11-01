Danny Cowley makes seven changes from the starting XI that drew to Shrewsbury in League One on Saturday.

Zak Swanson, Owen Dale, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Dale Scarlett the four men to remain in the team.

Josh Oluwayemi continues his place between the sticks in this competition, while Michael Morrison, Joe Morrell and Ronan Curtis also come into the side.

The Blues need just a point to qualify for the knockout stages with a victory seeing them climb above the Wombles to the summit of Southern Group B.

Pompey fans have taken to social media to have their say on the side to face Johnnie Jackson’s men.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@HarvMarksy: Decent team. Probably too decent. If Scarlett, Morrell, Dale or Swanson get injured…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fans have had their say on the latest team news to face AFC Wimbledon.

@QuelDommagePFC: Oluwayemi 96th minute equaliser incoming.

@McgrealDeclan: Why we playing a better team in the tinpot games?

@Hayden_PFC: Why are we playing both of Tunnicliffe and Morrell surely we should be minimising the chances of them getting injured?

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Moyceee: Why such a strong team for mickey mouse cup?

@Robertg00879545: People moan when we lose now there moaning because we put out a strong squad can’t win.

@Frattonegg: That’s way too strong.

@pfcmccloud: Don’t mind going strong but why not play a bit of youth over the likes of Swanson and Tunni who played 3 games last week after not playing in ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@pfc_harry: Christ, Cowley wants a home tie in the next round.