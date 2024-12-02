Guy Whittingham claims Pompey were handed a ‘£4m’ reminder of the level they’re currently competing at during the second half of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Swansea.

The Pompey legend said the calibre of player the Swans were able to call upon from the bench at the Liberty Stadium should not be underestimated and highlighted the quality of opposition the Blues are competing with at Championship level.

John Mousinho’ side are currently embroiled in a relegation fight as they sit bottom of the table after 16 games played.

The draw against Luke Williams’ side - a game Pompey led 2-0 at one point prior to half-time - demonstrated the Blues are more than capable of competing against well-established second-tier sides and surviving their maiden season in the Championship.

But their hopes of closing out a match for the win or surviving a late onslaught will often come down to the calibre of player they can turn to from the bench - something that could prove to be their undoing when compared to rivals.

Indeed, while Pompey turned to relatively untried youngsters Harvey Blair and Mark O’Mahony on Saturday, alongside League One title-winners Paddy Lane and Christian Saydee - two players who had never started a game at this level prior to the current campaign - Swansea were able to call upon what Whittingham described as ‘£4m worth of talent’.

That included star attacker and South Korea international Eom Ji-Sung, who was returning from knee injury, and Florian Bianchini, who joined from Bastia in the summer for an initial £1.95m.

Swansea boss Luke Williams | National World

Their introduction didn’t quite get the hosts across the line as the Blues held their nerve to secure a share of the spoils. But for Whittingham, it highlighted what Pompey are up against and the type of squad that will need to be assembled at Fratton Park going forward.

Speaking to BBC Solent after the game, the former Blues player and boss said: ‘I think it’s also worth adding that, second half, Swansea brought on £4m worth of talent. This is what you’re competing with - off the bench!

‘That’s not the starting XI - (it’s) off the bench. And it goes back to - you have to have that calibre of player in the club.’