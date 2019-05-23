Pompey’s 2018-19 season culminated in defeat to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals, condemning them to another League One campaign.

However, despite the disappointing finale, there have been some remarkable moments, with a number of club records shattered and notable achievements along the way...

Longest unbeaten away start to a Football League season

The Boxing Day loss at Gillingham ended a run of 14 away games without defeat in all competitions from the season’s start. The Blues had previously never been undefeated for more than six matches on their travels from the beginning of a campaign, achieving it four times since 1920.

Highest points total in a league season for 16 years

Kenny Jackett’s men amassed 88 points during their fourth-placed finish in League One this season. That’s the highest amount since Harry Redknapp’s 2002-03 title-winning team, which registered 98 points.

The highest attendance for a Football League Trophy final - 85,021 - were present for March's Checkatrade Trophy clash between Pompey and Sunderland. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Most games played in a Pompey campaign

The Blues fulfilled 62 fixtures in all competitions this term. That eclipses the 61 registered during the 1993-94 campaign, when Jim Smith was in charge.

Most away victories in a Football League season

Jackett’s troops totalled 20 victories on the road this season in all competitions. That trounces the previous best of 15, recorded in the 2007-08 campaign which yielded the FA Cup and eighth in the Premier League.

Equalled a club record of eight-successive wins (twice)

This season, from November 3 until December 8, 2018, the Blues won eight games in a row. That was repeated from March 13 until April 22, 2019. Both feats share the record with Harry Redknapp’s Division One title-winning side of 2002-03.

Most individual player appearances in a Pompey season

Matt Clarke featured 60 times for the Blues, breaking the record set by Kit Symons, who turned out on 59 occasions during the 1991-92 campaign.

Lomgest unbeaten league start for 57 years

Pompey won 1-0 at Coventry in October to mark 11 league games undefeated from the season’s start. That represents the best since George Smith’s 1961-62 side, who registered 12. The post-war record belongs to the 1948-49 Division One title-winning team, which collected 13.

Most goals in a league campaign for 16 years

The Blues this term netted 83 times in 46 matches during their League One campaign. That’s the highest amount since the 2002-03 Division One champions hammered in 97 goals.

Most league away victories in a Football League campaign

Pompey won 13 times away from Fratton Park in League One this season. That beats the previous record of 12 shared between 2016-17, 2002-03 and 1961-62.

Highest attendance for a Football League Trophy final

A crowd of 85,021 were in attendance for Pompey’s penalty shoot-out victory over Sunderland at Wembley in March. That beats the competition’s previous record of 80,841, when Wolves defeated Burnley 2-0 in May 1988, in what was then called the Sherpa Van Trophy.