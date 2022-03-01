And at a time when the Blues want to build momentum as they attempt to keep hold of their faint hopes of a play-off spot, it’s hardly ideal.

He’ll no doubt be a big loss for tonight’s game against high-flying Oxford.

But what exactly has the winger done to pick up so many bookings and his second suspension of the season?

Some fans point to petulance on the pitch, while others often highlight how his obvious passion can get him into trouble on occasions, too.

There will be a bit of hard luck thrown into the mix as well.

But, in truth, it’s a combination of the above that has done Curtis no favours this season.

Here’s we have a look at what the Irishman did on each occasion to make his way into the bad books of the refs!

1. Fleetwood (foul) Curtis is booked in the 43rd minute by referee Ben Speedie for a late challenge on Jordan Rossiter. Photo: Paul Thompson Photo Sales

2. Shrewsbury (foul) Curtis is booked for a late challenge on Elliott Bennett 45 yards out in 20 minutes. Perhaps a little harsh. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3. Cambridge (dissent) The winger is booked in stoppage-time as the Blues close in on defeat to the U's. Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

4. Plymouth (foul) Curtis booked on 24 minutes after a foul midway into the Pompey half. Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales