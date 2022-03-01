We take a look at every booking Ronan Curtis has picked up so far this season in the league.

The 10 reasons why Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis finds himself suspended for crucial games against Oxford and Accrington

Ronan Curtis will sit out Pompey’s next two games after picking up his 10th league booking of the season on Saturday.

By Pepe Lacey and Mark McMahon
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 5:53 pm

And at a time when the Blues want to build momentum as they attempt to keep hold of their faint hopes of a play-off spot, it’s hardly ideal.

He’ll no doubt be a big loss for tonight’s game against high-flying Oxford.

But what exactly has the winger done to pick up so many bookings and his second suspension of the season?

Some fans point to petulance on the pitch, while others often highlight how his obvious passion can get him into trouble on occasions, too.

There will be a bit of hard luck thrown into the mix as well.

But, in truth, it’s a combination of the above that has done Curtis no favours this season.

Here’s we have a look at what the Irishman did on each occasion to make his way into the bad books of the refs!

1. Fleetwood (foul)

Curtis is booked in the 43rd minute by referee Ben Speedie for a late challenge on Jordan Rossiter.

Photo: Paul Thompson

Photo Sales

2. Shrewsbury (foul)

Curtis is booked for a late challenge on Elliott Bennett 45 yards out in 20 minutes. Perhaps a little harsh.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

3. Cambridge (dissent)

The winger is booked in stoppage-time as the Blues close in on defeat to the U's.

Photo: Joe Pepler

Photo Sales

4. Plymouth (foul)

Curtis booked on 24 minutes after a foul midway into the Pompey half.

Photo: Joe Pepler

Photo Sales
Ronan CurtisBluesAccringtonPompeyPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 3