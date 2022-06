Names including Pedro Mendes, Matty Taylor, Yakubu, Sean Davies, Brett Pitman and David Norris were on show at the star-studded event at the OnSite Group Stadium on Friday.

The Blues legends ran out 8-6 winners with goals from Pitman (2), Taylor, Norris, Ben Tolitt, Charlie Searle and Rowan Vine securing the victory for the former Fratton favourites.

Here are the best of the photos from the emotional day at AFC Portchester.

1. Pompey legends v Lee Rigby Select/Rangers legends Two modern Pompey legends as Brett Pitman takes on Pedro Mendes. Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2. Pompey legends v Lee Rigby Select/Rangers legends It was a bumper 2,000 capacity crowd at AFC Portchester in support of Lee Rigby. Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3. Pompey legends v Lee Rigby Select/Rangers legends David Norris struck Pompey's third and was also on the scoresheet for Rangers. Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

4. Pompey legends v Lee Rigby Select/Rangers legends Matt Taylor caused Neil Murray issues down the left flank all afternoon. Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales