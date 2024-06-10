The 12 things only a Portsmouth fan would know about

By Jordan Cross
Published 10th Jun 2024, 16:00 BST

Being a Pompey fan is a unique experience - as we all know!

And following the Blues on a matchday brings a string of events very particular to following our club.

While there are certain things football fans of all persuasions will have in common, Pompey’s identity means there are various distinctions we all know about.

We’ve wrapped up some of those well-known rituals and rites of passages the Fratton faithful go through - with some new additions in recent weeks...

Clockwise from top left: Partying in Southsea after the Barnsley win, the beloved Sports Mail, we all spent hours looking at video after the Barnsley game and Wigan celebrations and Pompey fans know all about the 'Goldsmith slalom'.

1. Things only a Pompey fans know about

A well-know pilgrimage for many Pompey fans runs from the railway bridge near the Newcome Arms to the roundabout on Fratton Way. Known by all as dog**** alley, you have have to keep your eyes peeled for obvious reasons

2. Dodging the doodoo on dog**** alley

With the Pompey pub a thing of the past, the Shepherds Crook is probably the boozer most closely connected with Blues fans

3. A pint in the Crook

Second only to London in population density in the UK, we all love our island city. However, we don't like parking on a matchday. After battling to the ground, it's a common occurrence to end up in deepest Southsea before you find a spot..

4. Narked over a place to park

