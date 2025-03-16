The 123 Championship players set to be out of contract this summer as Portsmouth bid for survival

By Pepe Lacey
Published 16th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 16th Mar 2025, 19:05 BST

Pompey’s Championship survival hopes have taken a hit this week.

Despite an impressive win against Leeds seven-days ago, the Blues fell to consecutive defeats to Plymouth at Fratton Park in midweek before a late defeat to Preston on Saturday.

That has seen the cushion between John Mousinho’s men and the bottom three reduced to four points and fears of a relegation battle slowly creep in ahead of a crucial run-in to the campaign.

All eyes will be on maintaining their Championship status for next season and the Blues have made significant inroads off the pitch to do that as well.

Although recent defeats on the field have been a cause for concern, Pompey’s highlight off it came as Regan Poole committed his future to Fratton Park. The powerful defender, whose current deal was set to expire this summer, penned fresh terms to remain at PO4 until 2027.

The 26-year-old becomes the third member of Mousinho’s squad to pen a new deal on the south coast in the past month, with the club tying up Colby Bishop and Terry Devlin to long-term deals until 2028.

Pompey do have seven other players without a contract beyond this summer, who will be mindful of their long-term futures on the south coast.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at every Championship player who could be without a club going into the transfer window as the campaign heads towards its climax.

Pompey have seven players out of contract this summer. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Tyrhys Dolan, Dom Hyam, Yuri Ribeiro, Ryan Hedges, Andi Weimann, Adam Forshaw, Danny Batth.

2. Blackburn Rovers

Tyrhys Dolan, Dom Hyam, Yuri Ribeiro, Ryan Hedges, Andi Weimann, Adam Forshaw, Danny Batth. | Wolves via Getty Images

Mark Sykes, Sam Bell, Stefan Bajic, Nahki Wells, Ayman Benarous, Lewis Thomas.

3. Bristol City

Mark Sykes, Sam Bell, Stefan Bajic, Nahki Wells, Ayman Benarous, Lewis Thomas. | Getty Images

Josh Brownhill, Nathan Redmond, CJ Egan-Riley, Jonjo Shelvey, Ashley Barnes.

4. Burnley

Josh Brownhill, Nathan Redmond, CJ Egan-Riley, Jonjo Shelvey, Ashley Barnes. | Getty Images

