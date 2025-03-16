Despite an impressive win against Leeds seven-days ago, the Blues fell to consecutive defeats to Plymouth at Fratton Park in midweek before a late defeat to Preston on Saturday.

That has seen the cushion between John Mousinho’s men and the bottom three reduced to four points and fears of a relegation battle slowly creep in ahead of a crucial run-in to the campaign.

All eyes will be on maintaining their Championship status for next season and the Blues have made significant inroads off the pitch to do that as well.

Although recent defeats on the field have been a cause for concern, Pompey’s highlight off it came as Regan Poole committed his future to Fratton Park. The powerful defender, whose current deal was set to expire this summer, penned fresh terms to remain at PO4 until 2027.

The 26-year-old becomes the third member of Mousinho’s squad to pen a new deal on the south coast in the past month, with the club tying up Colby Bishop and Terry Devlin to long-term deals until 2028.

Pompey do have seven other players without a contract beyond this summer, who will be mindful of their long-term futures on the south coast.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at every Championship player who could be without a club going into the transfer window as the campaign heads towards its climax.

