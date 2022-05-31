Brett Pitman was one of nine players who joined the Blues in the summer of 2017.

The 133 summer signings made by Portsmouth since 2010 - including ex-Manchester United, Bournemouth, Stoke and Millwall men

The excitement is building, with just 10 days to go until the opening of the summer transfer window.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 6:09 pm

And with 133 signings made by Pompey during the summer windows that followed the club’s exit from the Premier League, it’s understandable why fans look forward to this time of the year.

That gives an average of at least 11 new arrivals each summer, ensuring plenty of transfer activity lies in wait.

That’s a lot of players, and we doubt there’s many out there who could name the all.

So to help out, we’ve taken a look at every player signed in the summer period to see how each year compares.

And, yes, even we, forgot some that were discovered!

Here’s what we found.

1. 2010

Numbers signed: 6; Names: Darryl Flahavan (Crystal Palace - free), Dave Kitson (Stoke - undisclosed), Liam Lawrence (Stoke - loan), Gregg Halford (Wolves - loan), Ibrahima Sonko (Stoke - loan), Carl Dickison (Stoke - loan).

2. 2011

Numbers signed: 9; Names: Erik Huseklepp (Bari - £1.5m), Greg Halford (Wolves - £1m), Luke Varney (Derby £1m), Jason Pearce (Bournemouth - £300,000), Stephen Henderson (Bristol City - undisclosed), Benjani (Blackburn - free), David Norris (Ipswich - free), Marko Futacs (Werder Bremen), Christian Dailly (Charlton - free).

3. 2012

Numbers signed: 17 Names: Lee Williamson (Sheffield United - free), Izale McLeod (Barnet - free), Darel Russell (Preston - free), Jon Harley (Notts County - free), Brian Howard (Reading - free), Luke Rogers (Lillestrom - free), Mustapha Dumbya (Doncaster - free), Jack Compton (Falkirk - free), Simon Eastwood (Bradford PA - free), Kieran Dijali (AFC Wimbledon - loan), Liam Walker (San Roque Lepe - free), Josh Thompson (Celtic - free), Paul Connolly (Leeds - loan), Mikkael Anderson (Reading - loan), Connor Clifford (Chelsea - loan), Jordan Obita (Reading - loan), Kevin Long (Burnley - loan).

4. 2013

Numbers signed: 16; Names: Patrick Agyemang (Stevenage - free), Marcos Painter (Brighton - free), Tom Craddock (Oxford United - free), Andy Barcham (Scunthorpe - free), Simon Ferry (Swindon - free), Joe Devera (Swindon - free), Bondz N’Gala (Stevenage - free), Ricky Holmes (Northampton - free), John Sullivan (Charlton - free), Danny East (Hull - free), Sonny Bradley (Hull - free), Roman Padovani (Monaco - free), Ryan Bird (Burnham - undisclosed).

