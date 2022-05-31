And with 133 signings made by Pompey during the summer windows that followed the club’s exit from the Premier League, it’s understandable why fans look forward to this time of the year.

That gives an average of at least 11 new arrivals each summer, ensuring plenty of transfer activity lies in wait.

That’s a lot of players, and we doubt there’s many out there who could name the all.

So to help out, we’ve taken a look at every player signed in the summer period to see how each year compares.

And, yes, even we, forgot some that were discovered!

Here’s what we found.

1. 2010 Numbers signed: 6; Names: Darryl Flahavan (Crystal Palace - free), Dave Kitson (Stoke - undisclosed), Liam Lawrence (Stoke - loan), Gregg Halford (Wolves - loan), Ibrahima Sonko (Stoke - loan), Carl Dickison (Stoke - loan).

2. 2011 Numbers signed: 9; Names: Erik Huseklepp (Bari - £1.5m), Greg Halford (Wolves - £1m), Luke Varney (Derby £1m), Jason Pearce (Bournemouth - £300,000), Stephen Henderson (Bristol City - undisclosed), Benjani (Blackburn - free), David Norris (Ipswich - free), Marko Futacs (Werder Bremen), Christian Dailly (Charlton - free).

3. 2012 Numbers signed: 17 Names: Lee Williamson (Sheffield United - free), Izale McLeod (Barnet - free), Darel Russell (Preston - free), Jon Harley (Notts County - free), Brian Howard (Reading - free), Luke Rogers (Lillestrom - free), Mustapha Dumbya (Doncaster - free), Jack Compton (Falkirk - free), Simon Eastwood (Bradford PA - free), Kieran Dijali (AFC Wimbledon - loan), Liam Walker (San Roque Lepe - free), Josh Thompson (Celtic - free), Paul Connolly (Leeds - loan), Mikkael Anderson (Reading - loan), Connor Clifford (Chelsea - loan), Jordan Obita (Reading - loan), Kevin Long (Burnley - loan).

4. 2013 Numbers signed: 16; Names: Patrick Agyemang (Stevenage - free), Marcos Painter (Brighton - free), Tom Craddock (Oxford United - free), Andy Barcham (Scunthorpe - free), Simon Ferry (Swindon - free), Joe Devera (Swindon - free), Bondz N'Gala (Stevenage - free), Ricky Holmes (Northampton - free), John Sullivan (Charlton - free), Danny East (Hull - free), Sonny Bradley (Hull - free), Roman Padovani (Monaco - free), Ryan Bird (Burnham - undisclosed).