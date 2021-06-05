.

The Pompey head coach will have his list of targets he’d ideally like to bring to PO4 this summer to deliver a renewed League One promotion push.

As we know, Scott Twine, Josh Griffiths and Josh Sims are names Cowley’s interested in recruiting.

However, the Fratton faithful have had their say on who they’d like to arrive at the south coast.

The midfielder is someone who is firmly on Pompey's radar. Twine's impressive goalscoring exploits caught the eye at Swindon - and fans want to see his screamers at PO4.

We asked our following on social media who should be realistic players Pompey should be trying to signing.

