The 14 realistic signings Portsmouth fans want Danny Cowley to make this summer
Danny Cowley has his summer shopping list drawn up as he plots his Pompey overhaul.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 7:00 am
The Pompey head coach will have his list of targets he’d ideally like to bring to PO4 this summer to deliver a renewed League One promotion push.
As we know, Scott Twine, Josh Griffiths and Josh Sims are names Cowley’s interested in recruiting.
However, the Fratton faithful have had their say on who they’d like to arrive at the south coast.
We asked our following on social media who should be realistic players Pompey should be trying to signing.
