The 14 realistic signings Portsmouth fans want Danny Cowley to make this summer

Danny Cowley has his summer shopping list drawn up as he plots his Pompey overhaul.

By Will Rooney
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 7:00 am
.

The Pompey head coach will have his list of targets he’d ideally like to bring to PO4 this summer to deliver a renewed League One promotion push.

As we know, Scott Twine, Josh Griffiths and Josh Sims are names Cowley’s interested in recruiting.

However, the Fratton faithful have had their say on who they’d like to arrive at the south coast.

The midfielder is someone who is firmly on Pompey's radar. Twine's impressive goalscoring exploits caught the eye at Swindon - and fans want to see his screamers at PO4.

We asked our following on social media who should be realistic players Pompey should be trying to signing.

Scroll down to see who has been mentioned...

The forward was part of arguably the best strikeforce in the league playing alongside Dion Charles at Accrington, according to Danny Cowley. He bagged 12 goals in 45 games for Accy in 2020-21 but has another year left on his contract.