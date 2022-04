From left: Elliott Moore, Jordan Turnbull, Chey Dunkley, Jordan Willis

Sean Raggett’s deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign along with Paul Downing, who is set to depart Fratton Park, while Hayden Carter will not likely return following the expiration of his loan.

This leaves Clarke Robertson as the only recognised central defender signed on for next season, as well as versatile option Connor Ogilvie.

Danny Cowley has admitted he’ll be scouring the League Two market along with players from League One, as he tries to form a side good enough to challenge for promotion next term.

Club: Northampton; Age: 25; 2021-22 league appearances: 39; Goals: 8; Clean sheets: 18; Previous clubs: Macclesfield, Kidderminster

We’ve taken a look at the best out-of-contract central defenders from the third and fourth tiers to see who the Blues could target this summer.

Club: Cheltenham; Age: 26; 2021-22 league appearances: 26; Goals: 4; Clean sheets: 5; Previous clubs: Kilmarnock, York, Macclesfield, Huddersfield

Club: Bristol Rovers; Age: 25; 2021-22 league appearances: 14; Goals: 1; Clean sheets: 5; Previous clubs: Swansea, Fortuna Sittard, Cheltenham, Coventry

Age: 23; 2021-22 league appearances: 35; Goals: 4; Clean sheets: 9; Previous clubs: Southport

Club: Forest Green Rovers; Age: 28; 2021-22 league appearances: 32; Goals: 2; Clean sheets: 16; Previous clubs: Exeter, MK Dons

Club: Charlton; Age: 34; 2021-22 league appearances: 18; Goals: 0; Clean sheets: 8; Previous clubs: Wigan, Leeds, Pompey, Bournemouth

Club: Rochdale; Age: 26; 2021-22 league appearances: 39; Goals: 0; Clean sheets: 11; Previous clubs: Bury, Walsall, Celtic, Oldham

Club: Gillingham; Age: 22; 2021-22 league appearances: 39; Goals: 1; Clean sheets: 10; Previous clubs: None

Club: Salford; Age: 27; 2021-22 league appearances: 33; Goals: 2; Clean sheets: 13; Previous clubs: Northampton, Coventry, Partik Thistle, Southampton, Swindon

Club: Charlton; Age: 26; 2021-22 league appearances: 13; Goals: 1; Clean sheets: 3; Previous clubs: Newport, Dundee, Colchester, Southend, Port Vale, Yeovil, Gillingham, Cheltenham, Luton

Club: Sunderland; Age: 27; 2021-22 league appearances: 0 (injured); Goals: 0; Clean sheets: 0; Previous clubs: Coventry

Club: Bradford; Age: 24; 2021-22 league appearances: 40; Goals: 3; Clean sheets: 9; Previous clubs: Leeds, Blackpool, Limerick

Club: Oxford United; Age: 25; 2021-22 league appearances: 27; Goals: 0; Clean sheets: 5; Previous clubs: Leicester, O-H Leuven

Club: Sunderland; Age: 23; 2021-22 league appearances: 3 (injured); Goals: 0; Clean sheets: 2; Previous clubs: Neuchatel Xamax, FC Zurich

Club: Wycombe; Age: 30; 2021-22 league appearances: 27; Goals: 4; Clean sheets: 13; Previous clubs: Hull, Peterborough, Mansfield

Club: Walsall; Age: 28; 2021-22 league appearances: 14; Goals: 1; Clean sheets: 1; Previous clubs: Crewe, Luton, Doncaster, Wigan, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Gillingham, Aberdeen, West Brom