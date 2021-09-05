Conor Chaplin's move from Barnsley to Ipswich was among the most eye-catching League One deals of the summer

The 20 best League One deals completed by likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Oxford United, Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic & Co this summer

The transfer window finally slammed shut on Tuesday night until January 1.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 2:02 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 2:39 pm

And as the dust settled on a hectic summer of business, the chance was offered to reflect on some serious spending by League One terms.

Ipswich Town have raised the bar when it comes to buying power, with the likes of Sunderland and Wigan also very aggressive in their recruitment.

But who completed the most eye-catching deals of the summer?

Having a big budget helps, but it doesn’t necessarily mean those with the deepest pockets can complete the best deals.

So we’ve assessed the summer movement and compiled our list of 20 of the most eye-catching buys in League One.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

1. Daniel Jebbison

Sheffield United - Burton (loan)

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Sam Morsy

Middlesbrough - Ipswich (undisclosed)

Photo: Kirsty O'Connor

Photo Sales

3. Miguel Azeez

Arsenal - Pompey (loan)

Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales

4. Tom Bayliss

Preston - Wigan (loan)

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5