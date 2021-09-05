The 20 best League One deals completed by likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Oxford United, Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic & Co this summer

And as the dust settled on a hectic summer of business, the chance was offered to reflect on some serious spending by League One terms.

Ipswich Town have raised the bar when it comes to buying power, with the likes of Sunderland and Wigan also very aggressive in their recruitment.

But who completed the most eye-catching deals of the summer?

Having a big budget helps, but it doesn’t necessarily mean those with the deepest pockets can complete the best deals.

So we’ve assessed the summer movement and compiled our list of 20 of the most eye-catching buys in League One.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

1. Daniel Jebbison Sheffield United - Burton (loan) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Sam Morsy Middlesbrough - Ipswich (undisclosed) Photo: Kirsty O'Connor Photo Sales

3. Miguel Azeez Arsenal - Pompey (loan) Photo: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

4. Tom Bayliss Preston - Wigan (loan) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales