Long distance worldies, unbelievable solo efforts or moments of pure brilliance. The debate will continue to rage as The News list their 20 best Pompey goals of the modern era.

1. Michael Doyle v Accrington (2016) Michael Doyle hits the goal of the 2015-16 season - and the goal of his career - from 30 yards at Accrington JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Chris Maguire v Southampton (2012) Often overlooked because of David Norris' dramatic, late strike but this hammer of hit from outside the box showed real class Johnston Press Buy a Photo

3. Kevin O'Callaghan v Huddersfield (1985) The final day of the season brings the goal of the campaign as O'Callaghan runs through from the halfway line. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Peter Crouch v Stoke (2008) Often overlooked, but Crouchs effort against Stoke was a textbook example of the overhead/bicycle kick. Getty Images Buy a Photo

