The forward remains the only out of contract player yet to agree terms with the Blues, after Sean Raggett, Reeco Hackett and Michael Jacobs committed their futures to PO4.

Trio Callum Johnson, Ollie Webber and Paul Downing were not offered fresh terms and also remain without a club, while Shaun Williams has since joined Gillingham.

But with the vast majority of EFL clubs now back for pre-season training, who are the most recognisable free agents still on the lookout for future employers?

We’ve taken a look at the 20 biggest names from the Championship and League One who are yet to find a home.

Here’s what we found.

1. James Norwood The former Pompey target was released by Ipswich following a difficult campaign under Paul Cook and Kierna McKenna. Despite this, Norwood netted 28 times in 88 games for the Tractor Boys during his three-year stay. Following the 30-year-old's release, Wigan and Oxford United are both believed to be keeping tabs on his current situation.

2. Charlie Austin The striker was released by QPR at the end of the campaign after scoring seven times in 38 league outings. Throughout the summer, the 32-year-old had been strongly linked with a return to Swindon, however latest reports suggest Austin is set to have a medical with A-League side Brisbane Roar.

3. Sol Bamba The veteran defender spent a season at Middlesborough having announced that he was cancer free last summer. The 37-year-old believes he still has a lot to give and has caught the eye of Preston and Charlton, who are both keen on a swoop.

4. Chey Dunkley The powerful central defender's move from Wigan in 2020 failed to match expectations, with the 30-year-old making 36 appearances in two years. Yet, there currently appears to be no takers for the ex-Latics captain following his release by Darren Moore at the end of last season.