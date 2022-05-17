1. Ross Stewart - Sunderland

After an impressive season in front of goal, the Scot’s list of admirers has heavily increased with Norwich and Swansea both keen on the striker. Yet, it’s Rangers who lead the charge for the 25-year-old after he scored 26 times in 52 outings this term, with one all-important match still to come. He is seen as an ideal replacement for Alfredo Morelos should he depart Ibrox this summer.

Photo: Michael Regan