From left: Scott Twine, Marcus Harness, Ross Stewart, Panutche Camara.

The 20 biggest names in League One this season who could be on the move - including Sunderland, Portsmouth, Oxford United and MK Dons aces

A number of League One’s biggest names this season could be on the move in the summer.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:53 pm

Already, 13 of Pompey’s third-tier rivals have revealed their retained lists ahead of the transfer window officially opening on June 10.

And as speculation grows about potential summer deals, there has been plenty of transfer talk involving League One club’s most prized assets.

The Blues themselves are at risk of losing one of their star men this summer, with Marcus Harness being touted with a move to Championship outfit Swansea.

They’ve also already lost keeper Gavin Bazunu, who made such an impact during his season-long loan from Manchester City.

Given that, we’ve taken a look at the top 20 third-tier aces from this season who could be on the move during the window.

Here’s what we found.

1. Ross Stewart - Sunderland

After an impressive season in front of goal, the Scot’s list of admirers has heavily increased with Norwich and Swansea both keen on the striker. Yet, it’s Rangers who lead the charge for the 25-year-old after he scored 26 times in 52 outings this term, with one all-important match still to come. He is seen as an ideal replacement for Alfredo Morelos should he depart Ibrox this summer.

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Jack Taylor - Peterborough

Peterborough's star midfielder looks to be on the move following the Posh’s relegation to League One. Yet, it is another third tier side interested in him following an impressive season in the Championship. The 23-year-old is believed to be on Kieran McKenna’s shopping list at Ipswich, but will require a hefty fee with two years still remaining on his current deal at London Road.

Photo: Alex Pantling

3. Marcus Harness - Pompey

The 26-year-old signed a new extension last week to keep him at Fratton Park for an extra year. But with one of Pompey’s prized assets set to leave for free in 2023, the Blues could cash in on their 12-goal attacker with Swansea already linked with the winger.

Photo: Paul Thompson

4. Scott Twine - MK Dons

League One’s player of the season gained a number of admirers last term after spearheading MK Dons’ attack. The 22-year-old netted 20 goals in 50 appearances for Liam Manning's side and has gained interest from Burnley, Norwich, West Brom and Stoke. This has forced the Dons’ to place a £3m price tag on the former Pompey target who looks set for a move away this summer.

Photo: Alex Burstow

