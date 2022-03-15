The 20 most valuable players in League One according to Fifa 22 - including one Portsmouth, four MK Dons, two Sunderland and two Wigan aces
Gavin Bazunu is the most valuable player in League One according to Fifa 22 Career Mode.
By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:22 pm
We recently scoured the Football Manager database to discover who the top 20 most valuable players are according to their metrics in the third tier.
The 20-year-old was worth the most according to their data, yet there was no place for any other of Danny Cowley’s squad.
This time we've turned to Fifa 22’s Career Mode to work out if any of Pompey’s top assets are valued in their top 20.
Here’s what we found found