The 20 Portsmouth strikers who spectacularly flopped - including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Leeds United, Stoke City and Watford favourites

The role of Pompey number nine has been carried out in legendary fashion by list of names who rightly have their names etched in the Blues hall of fame.

But, for others, the weight of the shirt has proved too heavy with the pressure of leading the line at Fratton too much.

Whether it’s been poor fortune, the timing not being right or just downright not being up to the task, there has been some striking horror signings down the years.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the worst front men to represent the club, so step into a Pompey striker circus of horrors if you dare…

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.

1. Scott McGarvey The story goes Pompey ended up with Scott McGarvey instead of Mark Hughes Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. Azar Karadas Tasked with getting Premier League goals - but did a better job as a defender. Photo: Steve Reid Photo Sales

3. Rory Allen Pompey's first £1m signing proved to be injury prone and disappeared from the club to watch the Ashes in Australia. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. Nikos Kyzeridis High hopes when the Greek arrived in 1998 but he managed four appearances and no goals. Photo: UGC Photo Sales