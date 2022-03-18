That’s according to FIFA 22’s career mode database, who have given each player in the EFL a potential rating – highlighting how good they could be in the future.

And the Blues’ shot stopper has been included in the top-20 of those who could reach stardom in years to come.

But what company does the 20-year-old keep within the list?

We scoured the data extensively, and here’s what we found.

1. Jayden Bogle - Sheffield United Age: 21 Position: RB Current Fifa 22 rating: 73/99 Potential Fifa 22 rating: 82/99 Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Tosin Adarabioyo - Fulham Age: 23 Position: CB Current Fifa 22 rating: 74/99 Potential Fifa 22 rating: 82/99 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Morgan Gibbs-White - Sheffield United Age: 21 Position: CAM Current Fifa 22 rating: 71/99 Potential Fifa 22 rating: 82/99 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Ben Brereton - Blackburn Rovers Age: 22 Position: ST Current Fifa 22 rating: 75/99 Potential Fifa 22 rating: 82/99 Picture :Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images Photo: Marcelo Hernandez Photo Sales