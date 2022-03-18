From top left, clockwise, Gavin Bazunu, Fabio Carvalho, Ben Brereton-Diaz and Morgan Gibbs-White

The 20 young EFL players with the brightest futures, according to FIFA 22 - including one Portsmouth, three Sheffield United, two Fulham and two Nottingham Forest aces

Pompey’s Gavin Bazunu has been touted to become one of European football’s best players.

By Sam Cox
Friday, 18th March 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 4:10 pm

That’s according to FIFA 22’s career mode database, who have given each player in the EFL a potential rating – highlighting how good they could be in the future.

And the Blues’ shot stopper has been included in the top-20 of those who could reach stardom in years to come.

In fact, he’s the only member of Danny Cowley’s squad to do so.

But what company does the 20-year-old keep within the list?

We scoured the data extensively, and here’s what we found.

1. Jayden Bogle - Sheffield United

Age: 21 Position: RB Current Fifa 22 rating: 73/99 Potential Fifa 22 rating: 82/99 Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2. Tosin Adarabioyo - Fulham

Age: 23 Position: CB Current Fifa 22 rating: 74/99 Potential Fifa 22 rating: 82/99 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

3. Morgan Gibbs-White - Sheffield United

Age: 21 Position: CAM Current Fifa 22 rating: 71/99 Potential Fifa 22 rating: 82/99 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

4. Ben Brereton - Blackburn Rovers

Age: 22 Position: ST Current Fifa 22 rating: 75/99 Potential Fifa 22 rating: 82/99 Picture :Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

