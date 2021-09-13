The 34 players linked with Portsmouth this summer who instead ended up at Charlton Athletic, Peterborough, Wigan Athletic, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool, Lincoln City, Ipswich Town & Co

But beyond the 14 signings Danny Cowley made, there was also a huge number of players linked with a move to Fratton Park who ended up elsewhere.
We’ve steered clear of the ridiculous number of triallists who came into the club when they returned to training – otherwise the list would’ve been through the roof...
But here is the lowdown on those other men linked with a switch to Fratton Park in recent months – and where they finally ended up.
Undefined: twitter
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.
1. Harry Toffolo
The Huddersfield left back was one of the first links to Pompey in May, with Danny Cowley having previously worked with Toffolo at both Lincoln and Huddersfield. A deal was too costly for Pompey and the left back is still with the Terriers, featuring twice in the league this season.
Photo: Barrington Coombs
2. Jack Payne
Danny Cowley was also interested in linking up with former Lincoln man Jack Payne. Pompey put the deal to bed soon after and the attacking midfielder subsequently stayed at the Country Ground. This season the 26 year old has made eight appearances for the Robins, scoring three times.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Jack Payne
Pompey were linked with attacking midfielder Scott Twine at the start of June. The 21-year-old, who played for Newport and Swindon last season and was on Danny Cowley's transfer hit-list, but Cowley announced a deal wouldn’t happen due to the existing squad make-up. Twine signed for MK Dons where he’s played seven games in all competitions scoring twice.
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Harvey White
Cowley considered bringing in White following a loan at the club last season, and in June it was reported the club was interested in the 19-year-old. Spurs chose not to lend White out and this season the midfielder has made a good impact in the PL2, assisting three times in three games, while in the EFL Trophy has scored twice in just the one game.
Photo: Morgan Harlow