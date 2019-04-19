Memories of Pompey’s back-to-back top-flight titles are to preserved following an £82,000 grant.

The Pompey History Society have this month been handed the financial backing to launch an online archive to commemorate the 1948-49 and 1949-50 Division One winners.

Using a Heritage Fund grant, in association with the National Lottery, the project will consist of interviews with supporters able to recall such glorious Blues achievements.

Their first-hand accounts will be recorded and archived, ensuring Pompey followers possess an indelible reminder of such memorable footballing days.

Those interested in contributing are being urged to attend a meeting on Wednesday, May 1, in Fratton Park’s Warrior Lounge at 11am.

In addition, volunteers are being sought to help with the collating of a project which the Pompey History Society believes is pivotal to both club and city.

Chairman of Pompey History Society, Colin Farmery, said: ‘What the money does is give a real opportunity to capture for posterity these memories before they disappear.

‘It’s a very important project for the city of Portsmouth. People underestimate what a major achievement it was to win the league in successive seasons – therefore I think it’s important this is recognised.

‘The Heritage Fund does not hand out money willy-nilly, they are looking to back projects which are going to be conserving something which may be about to disappear.

‘This is an oral history project seeking supporters to share their memories. Considering the timeframe, you are probably looking at those aged from their early-80s upwards.

‘We are seeking to get in touch with such people and have them involved.

‘Part of the grant will create an online archive which will contain not only memories but other memorabilia from the period, which will then be made available.

‘The Pompey History Society is leading this, but we have a whole range of stakeholders including the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Museum, The News and Pompey in the Community.’

Under manager Bob Jackson, Pompey claimed the Division One title in 1948-49 for the first time in the club's history.

The side contained legendary figures such as Jimmy Dickinson, Reg Flewin, Jimmy Scoular, Peter Harris, Duggie Reid, Jack Froggatt and Len Phillips.

They retained their title in 1949-50, before further league success eluded them, dropping out of the top-flight nine seasons later.

The Pompey History Society are also currently organising a commemorative dinner, to be held at the Queens Hotel in June.