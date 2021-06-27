The ace card Portsmouth boss played to land Rotherham man and Aberdeen target - and can prove key to beating rivals to signings this summer

And the new defender is adamant the brand of expansive football the Blues boss detailed his side will be playing next season can deliver promotion.

Robertson completed his move to Fratton Park this week on a two-year deal, turning down Aberdeen and other options in England and abroad to commit to Cowley.

The 27-year-old explained it was the thoroughness of the Pompey head coach’s plans for him, which helped convince the Scot PO4 was the place for him.

Robertson stated it was a process he’d not experienced in his career before, but one which made him excited at what lies ahead.

He said: ‘On our first phone call, the manager’s enthusiasm about me and Portsmouth came across.

‘I came off that phone call absolutely buzzing.

‘We then had a second Zoom call when we spoke, and it was a very thorough process.

Pompey new boy Clark Robertson (picture: Portsmouth FC)

‘He did all of his player analysis and put the stats into the computer to show what level I would be at.

‘I was very impressed with that, because it’s not something I’ve ever had before when I’ve signed for a club.

‘I was impressed and he laid down how he wanted to play and how I would fit into that style of football.

‘It was a very thorough presentation with a lot of detail and stats.

‘Obviously the style of football he wants to play is important.

‘Playing out from the back suits my game, and I get the feeling working with him is going to be enjoyable.’

Much of Cowley’s conversations with Robertson outlined the expansive game he is intent on playing next term, which chimes with the former Blackpool man’s game.

The reality is there hasn’t been too many sides in League One in recent years, who have employed a game for the purists which has resulted in promotion - without substantial backing.

Robertson sees no reason why Pompey can’t buck that trend under Cowley next term, however, in a competitive division.

He added: ‘At Blackpool we played out from the back and it suited my game.

‘I can also do the other side of the game as well. I feel I can be strong and aggressive when I need to as well.

‘But I think we can do it (get promoted playing a passing game).

‘There are times when you need to realise the situation you are in and put it into row Z if you have to.

‘There are times when you can’t play attractive football, but I feel there will be quite a few clubs in League One trying to play that way this season.

‘It’s something I want to be part of, I want to play good football and attractive football. It’s something which excites me.’

