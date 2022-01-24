The Bantams new boy claimed his new surroundings were ‘probably better than back home’ as he got to work with his new team-mates ahead of their game against Walsall on Tuesday night.

He moves to Valley Parade until the season’s end, desperate to experience regular first-team action again after playing understudy to on-loan Gavin Bazunu at Fratton Park to date this term.

That led to a customary interview with Bradford’s media team upon his unveiling and before the real work begins on the training ground ahead of tomorrow night’s game at the Saddlers.

Yet, that resulted in a small gaffe from the 23-year-old which will not go down well with this parent club as he was asked about his thoughts on his new surroundings.

'It's a great set-up,’ said Bass in a small clip posted on Twitter by Bradford.

'It's very nice up here, the facilities seem very good, probably better than back home, so I'm delighted to be here and can't wait to get going.'

Pompey keeper Alex Bass has joined Bradford on loan until the end of the season.

Those words will be deemed insensitive particularly when Pompey’s owners splashed out £3m in June to buy the Roko training facility they had been leasing since 2014.

At the time, new chief executive Andy Cullen said the purchase of their Hilsea base would allow Pompey to create a training complex to rival the likes of Southampton and Brighton.

Meanwhile, since then work continues to be carried out to improve the facilities which currently hosts Danny Cowley’s first team the academy youngsters – as well as the under-16s on a weekly basis.

