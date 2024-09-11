The alternative Championship table which has Portsmouth, Swansea City and Oxford United at the bottom

Pompey will resume their Championship campaign by welcoming West Bromwich Albion to Fratton Park this weekend

Portsmouth resume their 2024/25 Championship campaign with a clash against West Bromwich Albion this weekend at Fratton Park. Seven Blues stars were out of action against Sunderland through injury but, the medical room is soon expected to empty with the likes of Conor Shaughnessy (calf), Tom McIntyre (hamstring), Jacob Farrell (knee) and Josh Murphy (ankle) all expected to recover soon.

As the Championship draws closer to a return following the recent international break, in which four Blues stars featured, our friends at the Sunderland Echo have produced a Championship table based on every team's average expected goals.

It does not look overwhelmingly positive for Pompey, despite the fact they have scored six goals in their opening four matches, but here is how the Championship table would look based on expected goals, ranked from lowest to highest...

Christian Saydee scored both of Pompey's goals in 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

1. Pompey's expected goals

Christian Saydee scored both of Pompey's goals in 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough Photo: Jason Brown

2024/25 xG: 0.89

2. 24. Preston North End

2024/25 xG: 0.89 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

2024/25 cG: 1.00

3. 23. Swansea City

2024/25 cG: 1.00 Photo: Dan Mullan

2024/25 xG: 1.04

4. 22. Oxford United

2024/25 xG: 1.04 Photo: Getty Images

