Portsmouth resume their 2024/25 Championship campaign with a clash against West Bromwich Albion this weekend at Fratton Park. Seven Blues stars were out of action against Sunderland through injury but, the medical room is soon expected to empty with the likes of Conor Shaughnessy (calf), Tom McIntyre (hamstring), Jacob Farrell (knee) and Josh Murphy (ankle) all expected to recover soon.

As the Championship draws closer to a return following the recent international break, in which four Blues stars featured, our friends at the Sunderland Echo have produced a Championship table based on every team's average expected goals.

It does not look overwhelmingly positive for Pompey, despite the fact they have scored six goals in their opening four matches, but here is how the Championship table would look based on expected goals, ranked from lowest to highest...