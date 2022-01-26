But there’s still a lot of business to be done until then, with clubs across the country looking to bolster their squads.

And Danny Cowley’s not finished, yet, with another attacker on his radar.

However, the Blues head coach isn’t the only one looking to improve in that area of the pitch.

The south coast side’s league rivals may also move late on for a discounted deal or loan signing.

And there’s a host of players who are readying themselves for transfers with 120 hours remaining of January.

Click through the list to see who could still seal a transfer this winter.

1. Louie Barry - Aston Villa Barry suffered an underwhelming loan spell with Ipswich during the first half of the season, and was recalled to Villa Park prematurely. Aston Villa may still want him to gain valuable experience during the second half of the season. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2. Gary Madine - Blackpool Madine's contract expires in the summer which could open the door to a discounted price this month. Blackpool may be looking to sell in January due to their winter acquisition of Jake Beesley. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. Thomas Dickson-Peters - Norwich The 19-year-old currently leads the Premier League 2 Division Two goalscoring chart and could be available to gain experience this month. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4. Chuba Akpom - Middlesbrough (PAOK) After falling down the pecking order at Middlesbrough, Akpom was sent to PAOK on loan, but could end his loan deal early in order to fashion a move in England late in the window. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales