The BEST and WORST case scenarios that still exist for League One clubs this season - including Portsmouth, Bolton & Charlton: gallery
Pompey have nine games remaining this season, which means 27 points remain up for grabs for John Mousinho’s side.
And with the Blues currently ninth in the table on 57 points, a place in the play-offs is still well within their reach.
Mathematically, as things stand, the Blues could aim higher and even still win automatic promotion and the League One title if everything went their way between now and the end of the season.
That’s the best-case scenario. However, the worst-case scenario shows that relegation cannot be ruled out either.
The competitive nature of this season’s third tier allows for both eventualities and makes the Blues one of four clubs who can still enjoy/suffer both fates.
So what are the best and worst-case scenarios all League One clubs could face between now and the end of the season?
We did some exploring to find out.