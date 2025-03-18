The best and worst Portsmouth players in the Championship this season - according to data experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Mar 2025, 18:30 BST

Pompey are set for a crucial finale to their maiden season back in the Championship.

After consecutive defeats to Plymouth and Preston North End ahead of the international break, John Mousinho’s men now sit four points above the bottom three as the battle for safety looks poised to go to the wire.

Nonetheless, it has been an entertaining campaign back in the second tier for the Blues, who have played out some impressive performances - including notable home wins against league leaders Leeds, Bristol City, Coventry and Swansea. Meanwhile, there have been a number of individual displays which have caught the eye of the Fratton faithful, too.

But who have been the most consistent and best performers in Mousinho’s squad this term to date? And who have left us slightly underwhelmed by their efforts?

With data provided by WhoScored.com, we’ve worked out who have been the best and worst members of the Pompey side, who have played at least five games for the Blues this season.

Here’s what we discovered.

Pompey's best and worst players this season. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

1. Pompey's best and worst players this season.

Pompey's best and worst players this season. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Appearances: 8; Rating: 5.97.

2. Harvey Blair

Appearances: 8; Rating: 5.97. | Jason Brown Photo: Jason Brown

Appearances: 5; Rating: 6.02.

3. Abdoulaye Kamara

Appearances: 5; Rating: 6.02. | Jason Brown Photo: Jason Brown

Appearances: 11; Rating: 6.19.

4. Kusini Yengi

Appearances: 11; Rating: 6.19. | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

