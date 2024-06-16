The last of the Championship sides announced their retained lists last week, after the season’s conclusion.
Leeds United and Cardiff confirmed their squad lists, with the picture now clear on every free agent from the second tier this summer.
We’ve combed through the list of those men who are now available without a free to bring some of the most fascinating options available this summer.
1. The best Championship free agents
From left to right: Aaron Connolly, Callum O'Hare, Jamie Paterson and Josh Windass are among the most intriguing Championship free agents this summer. | The News
2. Liam Walsh
Scouse midfielder who Paul Cook was a big fan of - made 20 Championship appearances for Swansea last term. | Getty Images
3. Callum O'Hare
Leeds, Burnley and Southampton among those linked with the Coventry midfielder, who is out of contract. | Getty Images
4. Josh Windass
Coventry and Hull on the trail of the 30-year-old after attacking midfielder turned down new Sheffield Wednesday deal. | Getty Images
