And Pompey’s skipper would later rubber stamp his convictions by naming Gavin Bazunu as his player of the season.

According to Robertson, the Manchester City loanee is the best keeper he has ever counted as a team-mate.

It was a realisation which dawned on him in September, upon the occasion of a 1-0 defeat at MK Dons in which Bazunu produced a stunning display.

There must now be a parting of the ways, with the Republic of Ireland number one returning to the Premier League with his parent club.

Nonetheless, he has left an indelible mark on Pompey’s 28-year-old central defender.

Robertson told The News: ‘I can’t praise Gav enough, he’s the best keeper I’ve played with.

‘He’s only 20 and is going to have some career. I will look forward to watching what he does in the future because he’s got everything.

Gavin Bazunu was yet again Pompey's man of the match, despite beaten four times in defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘It’s his distribution, his mentality, his confidence, all the fans can see he’s a great keeper and what he’ll go on and do in the future will be special.

‘It probably could have been more at Sheffield Wednesday but for him, he has been one of our best players this season, he’s been outstanding and got my vote as player of the year.

‘I knew from his fifth appearance of the season, which was at MK Dons, that he was going to have a great career, you could tell.

‘I’ve played with some good keepers in my career, but he’s the best.’

Bazunu’s time at Fratton Park ended disappointingly, with a 4-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in his final appearance.

Regardless, he departed with a man-of-the-match showing which prevented the scoreline becoming even more comprehensive.

Robertson added: ‘We wanted to finish the season on a high, having taken 35 points since the January window shut.

‘Instead you end up going away on your summer holidays having lost the last game of the season at Sheffield Wednesday.

‘It’s never nice, but we must take confidence from the way we finished the season. We’ve been strong at home and have to carry that on and have a real go at it next year.’

