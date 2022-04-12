From left: Michael Smith, Sean Raggett, Massimo Luongo, Joe Jacobson

The best out-of-contract League One squad based on ratings - including two Oxford United, two Wigan, one Portsmouth and four Wycombe aces

There are a number of high-profile League One figures whose contracts expire this summer.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:38 pm

With the season approaching its conclusion, a number third-tier stars are entering the final stages of their current deals.

Pompey themselves have 12 men without an agreement beyond the summer at Fratton Park with Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs the most notable names.

As players look to win claim fresh deals with their current clubs or catch the eye of others, we’ve taken a look at the best out-of-contract squad based on WhoScored ratings from this season.

Here's what we found.

1. GK: David Stockdale

Club: Wycombe; Age: 36; Appearances: 42; Clean sheets: 16; Goals conceded: 49; WhoScored rating: 6.86

2. CB: Ross Sykes

Club: Accrington; Age: 23; Appearances: 35; Goals: 3; Assists: 4; WhoScored rating: 7.24

3. CB: Michael Ihiekwe

Club: Rotherham; Age: 29; Appearances: 36; Goals: 2; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 7.28

4. CB: Ryan Tafazolli

Club: Wycombe; Age: 30; Appearances: 29; Goals: 4; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 7.3

