With the season approaching its conclusion, a number third-tier stars are entering the final stages of their current deals.

Pompey themselves have 12 men without an agreement beyond the summer at Fratton Park with Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs the most notable names.

As players look to win claim fresh deals with their current clubs or catch the eye of others, we’ve taken a look at the best out-of-contract squad based on WhoScored ratings from this season.

Here's what we found.

1. GK: David Stockdale Club: Wycombe; Age: 36; Appearances: 42; Clean sheets: 16; Goals conceded: 49; WhoScored rating: 6.86 Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

2. CB: Ross Sykes Club: Accrington; Age: 23; Appearances: 35; Goals: 3; Assists: 4; WhoScored rating: 7.24 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. CB: Michael Ihiekwe Club: Rotherham; Age: 29; Appearances: 36; Goals: 2; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 7.28 Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. CB: Ryan Tafazolli Club: Wycombe; Age: 30; Appearances: 29; Goals: 4; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 7.3 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales