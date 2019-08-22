John Marquis signs autographs

The best pictures from Portsmouth's opening training session at Fratton Park

Pompey held their annual open training session at Fratton Park today.

Check out our gallery to see all of the best pictures...

The Pompey skipper on the ball

1. Brett Pitman in action

The striker's put under pressure by Academy forward Alfie Stanley

2. Ellis Harrison

The fans' favourite poses for a selfie

3. Gareth Evans

The Pompey boss watched over the training session

4. Kenny Jackett

