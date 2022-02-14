3. CB: Adam Webster

The West Wittering-born central defender has been one of the best success stories to come out of Pompey’s academy after big-money moves and now talk of potential England call-ups. The 27-year-old’s first Blues outing came in 2012 as a 17-year-old. He went on to play 91 times for his boyhood club before joining Ipswich in 2016. After a £3.5m move to Bristol City in 2018, Webster would be involved in a £20m deal which saw him return to the south coast to join Brighton. Recent performances have sparked speculation of an England call-up as well as a possible move to Chelsea in the summer.

Photo: Joe Pepler