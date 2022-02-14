There are a host of household names who used to call Fratton Park home before moving on as their careers progressed,
Here we put together our favourite XI of one-time Blues youth products.
1. GK: Asmir Begovic
Born in Bosnia, the keeper joined Pompey in 2003 as a 16-year-old and came through the ranks while also having loans at Macclesfield, Bournemouth and Yeovil. He made his first-team debut against Sunderland in May 2009. After making 17 appearances, Begovic would join Stoke in February 2010, where he had a successful five-year stay before joining Chelsea and then Bournemouth. The 34-year-old played 63 times for his country and is currently Everton’s second-choice keeper behind Jordan Pickford.
Photo: Rebecca Naden
2. RB: Joel Ward
The Emsworth-born right-back spent six-years at Fratton Park between 2006 and 2012, clocking 96 appearances following his promotion from the youth ranks. Following the Blues’ relegation from the Championship in 2012, the now 32-year-old joined Crystal Palace where he has since gone on to play 299 times for the Eagles over 10 successful seasons.
Photo: Michael Steele
3. CB: Adam Webster
The West Wittering-born central defender has been one of the best success stories to come out of Pompey’s academy after big-money moves and now talk of potential England call-ups. The 27-year-old’s first Blues outing came in 2012 as a 17-year-old. He went on to play 91 times for his boyhood club before joining Ipswich in 2016. After a £3.5m move to Bristol City in 2018, Webster would be involved in a £20m deal which saw him return to the south coast to join Brighton. Recent performances have sparked speculation of an England call-up as well as a possible move to Chelsea in the summer.
Photo: Joe Pepler
4. CB: Jason Pearce
The central defender joined Pompey as an apprentice in 2004 and had two spells at Fratton Park. After short loans to Bognor and Woking, he joined Bournemouth in 2007 and later returned to PO4 in 2011. He made 44 outings for the Blues and was a regular figure in the centre of defence despite relegation to League One. Pearce would again leave the south coast in 2012, joining Leeds, before a single season at Wigan. The now 34-year-old joined Charlton in 2016 and has since become captain.
Photo: Barry Zee