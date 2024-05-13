Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues subsequently lost once in their remaining 19 league fixtures

John Mousinho has identified the ‘big turning point’ of Pompey’s League One title-winning season.

And the pivotal moment was actually a humbling 3-0 home defeat.

It was mid-January when Leyton Orient inflicted a second straight league loss for the long-time leaders, capping a dreadful festive period.

Christian Saydee and Will Norris' reactions say it all during Pompey's 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient in January. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With five points from a possible 18 during that time, Pompey’s season was threatening to unravel at breakneck speed - undoubtedly urgent action was required.

Thankfully, in the aftermath of that Orient humiliation at Fratton Park, the Blues went 17 matches unbeaten to claim the League One crown against Barnsley.

And, reflecting on their special season, Mousinho pinpoints that one result as the catalyst to returning to the Championship.

He told The News: ‘That was a season low for a number of reasons.

‘Before that, we lost 4-0 to Blackpool, we were poor, however, we reacted with four wins on the spin, including at home to Bolton, and didn’t concede.

‘Then, at Christmas, we were really poor in a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood, we lost against Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham, when I thought we were the better side on both occasions. Then bang - Leyton Orient hit us and we were really poor.

‘We didn’t show up, a shadow of what potentially we could have been all season. It just wasn't us.

‘I can live with games of losing football, you have to, as long as you put in the requisite effort and everything which goes with it. I just didn't think we did. We surrendered feebly to a good Orient side, but really weren’t at it.

‘We remained top simply because Bolton’s game against Cheltenham that same afternoon was postponed because of a medical emergency in the crowd after 29 minutes.

‘That Orient result was a big turning point for us. Everybody realised we’d put in a huge amount of effort, we were a good side, but it hadn’t been good enough over the previous few weeks.

‘If you’re not at it, then you’ll get turned over by decent sides in the league, so we had to make sure we knuckled down. We couldn’t let the season drift off, especially with three tough away matches ahead.

‘We made a couple of adjustments, nothing major, but it was a time for us to reflect as staff, as a football club. It’s actually bizarre to look back and see we went 17 matches unbeaten after that.’

Following a hugely concerning three defeats in five league games, Pompey were subsequently undefeated until after clinching promotion and the title against Barnsley.

The revitalisation of their season began with successive 1-0 victories at strugglers Fleetwood and Port Vale, while James Henry’s last-gasp leveller cruelly prevented another win at Oxford United.

Over that unconquered 17-game period, they won 12 times and, of the five draws, two arrived against promotion rivals Derby and Bolton.

Mousinho added: ‘We had an honest assessment in the dressing room after Leyton Orient.

‘It was a chat about what was required, how we had fallen short that day and the expectations going into the next few games.

‘A few players spoke, I can't quite remember who or what was said, but everybody was in agreement. I’ve had plenty of those times in my career where you lose a game of football, come back in, and you’re looking at the manager and thinking “What on earth is he talking about?”.

‘I didn’t get that feeling from the players, there were a lot of honest faces looking back at me. I can recall them training really well on the Tuesday and Wednesday and thinking “Okay, that’s a very, very good response”.

‘I can say now maybe that Orient defeat helped us - but it didn’t feel like it at the time. We were not in great form, we weren't playing brilliantly, while there were injuries.