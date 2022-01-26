The big similarity between Portsmouth new boy and Manchester City man - as Crystal Palace arrival bids to push Republic of Ireland international for playing time

Pompey have confirmed the permanent signing of keeper Ollie Webber until the end of the season, with the 21-year-old arriving at Fratton Park on a permanent basis from Crystal Palace.

Before joining the Blues, the keeper spent his youth career at Crystal Palace before a short loan spell at Dover Athletic.

Webber will now vie with Bazunu for playing time, following the loan departure of Alex Bass on Monday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bazunu’s footballing ability has been a revelation for Pompey this term, and is critical to the way Danny Cowley wants to play the game.

And Webber has identified his ability with the ball at his feet as one of the key strengths to his game – as he aims to push the Republic of Ireland man for minutes.

In an interview with the club he said: ‘I’m very comfortable with the ball at my feet.

‘That is important in the modern game, while I also feel I’m good at keeping it out of the net.

Pompey new boys Ollie Webber belives he has what it takes to compete with Gavin Bazunu for the number one shirt.

‘I’m excited to get started here, train in a first team environment every day and try to push Gavin.

‘He’s got experience of playing games – both here and at international level – and I can learn a lot from him.’

Webber came through the ranks at Palace, initially signing a two-year scholarship in 2016 before turning professional in 2018, aged 17.

Since arriving from Northern Ireland, he feels he has grown from playing with Eagles first-team regulars – and is also excited at the prospect of working with Pompey coach Michael Poke.

Webber added: ‘I’ve also grown a lot from my time at Crystal Palace and working alongside keepers like Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland.

‘They’ve got so much experience and you try to pick things up from them, while they’re always on hand to offer advice.

‘I’ve spoken to Michael Poke a few times and he puts on really good sessions, so I’m also excited to learn off him.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron