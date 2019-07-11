The 11 unanswered goals fired in against UCD appears to be a record for a Pompey friendly.

But the Blues still fell someway short on Wednesday night of the most goals they've scored in a fixture in Dublin.

That occasion arrived on February 28, 1942 in the London War League when Clapton Orient were handed a 16-1 annihilation at Fratton Park.

Andy Black was the goal machine on that occasion, helping himself to a whopping eight goals.

You have to go back to a year after Pompey's formation for their record cup victory, when they dished out a 10-0 thrashing to Ryde Sports in the English Cup in front of recorded crowd of 4,000 at Fratton Park.

The oft-repeated record league victory for the Blues came in 1927 when Notts County were hammered 9-1.

Legendary finisher Billy 'Famer' Haines helped himself to a hat-trick in front of 14,000 home fans on that occasion.

More recently, Pompey fans will remember travelling to the Isle of Wight two years ago to see Nicke Kabamba smash in five goals on the way to a 8-0 friendly thrashing of Newport.

Kabamba grabbed a seven-minute hat-trick with two goals from Jamal Lowe and a Milan Lalkovic doing the damage.

Other notable friendly wins from down the years include the 7-0 win over Swedish side Leksand in 1987, with Mick Quinn grabbing a hat-trick and a win by the same margin over Irish side Monahan in 1998 - with John Aloisi hitting a treble.

In league action in recent times, Pompey dished out a 6-0 beating to York City in 2015 and a televised 6-1 thumping of Leicester in 2010.

The 11 goals shared with Reading remains a Premier League record as a stunned Fratton saw Harry Redknapp's men win 7-4, as Benjani took home the match ball after his three-goal salvo.

And who could forget that 6-1 final-day win over Cheltenham just over two years ago? That memorable day saw the Blues secure the League Two title in front of an exultant home crowd.